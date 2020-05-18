HFW Hires Partner To Boost Global Fraud, Insolvency Team

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- Law firm HFW said Monday it has hired a partner from rival Norton Rose Fulbright to join the global fraud and insolvency team in its London office. Simon Jerrum specializes in complex insolvency disputes and will join the firm's global fraud and insolvency team as a partner, HFW said. The new partner joins HFW after serving as a senior associate at Norton Rose. Rick Brown, global co-head of fraud and insolvency at HFW, said Jerrum has a "broad range of experience and expertise across insolvency and fraud." Jerrum's practice "perfectly complements the existing strength that we have across our teams" in cities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS