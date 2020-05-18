Johnny Depp Can Have Amber Heard's Ex-Aide Testify At Trial

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 3:08 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that Johnny Depp can call actress Amber Heard's former assistant to testify at his libel trial against the publishers of The Sun newspaper to say she saw no signs of the abuse claimed by his ex-wife. But High Court Judge Andrew Nicol refused to admit other evidence, dismissing it as irrelevant. Judge Nicol said Heard's former personal assistant, Kate James, could give evidence that she never saw any sign of physical violence on either Depp or the actress. James can also testify about a false statement Heard made in a 2014 letter to the Department of Homeland Security, claiming...

