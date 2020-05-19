Scor Drops Damages Bid From Barclays Trade Secrets Suit

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- A French reinsurer suing Barclays Bank PLC for the alleged misuse of confidential documents in connection with a botched takeover has dropped its bid for financial damages from the suit. Scor SE is no longer seeking a financial award from Barclays in its lawsuit accusing the lender of disclosing its trade secrets, according to an amended claim filed with London's High Court on May 14. Its claim for an injunction and a declaration that Barclays breached its duties remain. Scor alleges Barclays received "highly confidential" and "sensitive" information about the reinsurer's financial health while advising mutual insurer Covea on an attempted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS