Justices Won't Review Crystallex $1.2B Award Fight

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a Third Circuit decision allowing Crystallex International Corp. to seize shares in Citgo's parent company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela. The justices on Monday denied the petition put forward by Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, in which they argued that the decision undermines U.S. foreign policy objectives. In the Third Circuit's decision last summer, the court concluded that a Delaware federal judge had properly decided that Crystallex, a Canadian mining company that won the massive award after being ousted by a previous Venezuelan administration from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS