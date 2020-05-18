Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Won't Hear Facebook, Twitter Privacy Case

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The high court said Monday it won't hear Facebook and Twitter's claim that privacy rights guaranteed under the Stored Communications Act prevent criminal defendants from obtaining users' private posts and messages to build their cases — an issue that has been playing out in California courts.

The companies sought U.S. Supreme Court review of a California court order that held the companies in contempt for refusing to turn over two users' private posts and messages to attorneys for Lee Sullivan and a co-defendant, who were both facing trial on murder charges related to a 2013 drive-by shooting.

They argued in their February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!