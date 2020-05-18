High Court Won't Hear Facebook, Twitter Privacy Case

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The high court said Monday it won't hear Facebook and Twitter's claim that privacy rights guaranteed under the Stored Communications Act prevent criminal defendants from obtaining users' private posts and messages to build their cases — an issue that has been playing out in California courts. The companies sought U.S. Supreme Court review of a California court order that held the companies in contempt for refusing to turn over two users' private posts and messages to attorneys for Lee Sullivan and a co-defendant, who were both facing trial on murder charges related to a 2013 drive-by shooting. They argued in their February...

