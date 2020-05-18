Landlord Says Steakhouse Skipped Bill On Pittsburgh Lease

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based restaurant chain was all sizzle and no steak for a Pittsburgh landlord, which said in a lawsuit Friday that Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse broke its promise to open in an historic Downtown office tower and had repeatedly missed rent payments since being bought out in 2019. According to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court, Del Frisco's had signed a lease to open a restaurant in the landmark Union Trust Building by November 2019, and had repeatedly promised the landlord, DIV 501 Grant LLC, it would stick to that lease throughout its sale to Landry's LLC in September...

