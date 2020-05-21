Fla. Hotel Can Sue Tutor Perini For Allegedly Shoddy Work

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge ruled Thursday that the owner of a Fort Lauderdale hotel can sue the hotel's general contractor Tutor Perini for breach of fiduciary duty in a multimillion-dollar dispute over alleged construction defects and unpaid bills. After a hearing conducted on Zoom, Judge Jack Tuter said he would not dismiss The Dalmar hotel owner's counterclaim against general contractor Tutor Perini Building Corp. for breach of a fiduciary duty. The hotel owner says the suit stems from the parties' 2016 contract for the construction of the 25-story, 209-room hotel. The counterclaim is one of several over alleged construction defects that...

