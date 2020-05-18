Vulgar Sexism Was Normal At Hedge Fund, Ex-Employee Says

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Top brass at Advent Capital Management cultivated a work environment in which men objectified their female colleagues and openly ranked them based on whether they wanted to bed, wed or kill them, a female ex-employee alleged in New York federal court on Monday. Courtney Robb, who worked for Advent as a junior investment associate, sued the hedge fund and its founder and CEO Tracy Maitland over allegations she was the target of "relentless, egregious discrimination" that included having sexist epithets that referenced female genitalia regularly hurled at her and other women across the open-concept trading floor and that she was fired...

