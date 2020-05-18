Fed. Circ. Undoes Coke's Vanquish Of Soda Dispenser IP Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Monday that a Georgia federal judge wrongly let Coca-Cola Co. off the hook for allegedly infringing a patent covering a beverage dispenser that can recognize users and dispense customized drinks, finding the judge's decision relied on an incorrect claim construction. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash's construction of Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations LLC's claim was wrong when he found that the "user interface module" — the term at issue — must be physically part of the dispenser. Judge Thrash had inferred a physical connection between the components that...

