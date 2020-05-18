9th Circ. Won't Revive J&J Breast Implant Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a woman's suit claiming Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC's breast implants caused numerous health problems that left her bedridden, ruling her claims were barred by federal law. The appeals panel rejected Sara Ebrahimi's claims that Mentor violated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's current good manufacturing practices by not catching her allegedly defective breast implants. In a brief order, the panel said mere allegations that her particular breast implants were defective do not show Mentor failed to comply with FDA requirements. "While we are sympathetic to Ebrahimi's health problems, she...

