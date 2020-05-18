Tesla, Dell Among 12 Accused Of Infringing 3G, 4G Patents

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Italian patent-licensing company Sisvel fired off a dozen lawsuits in Delaware and Florida federal courts Friday, accusing Tesla, Dell and other tech companies of infringing patents originally issued to Nokia, BlackBerry and LG, which Sisvel claims are essential to the 3G and 4G LTE wireless standards. Sisvel International SA's lawsuits, which assert between four and 12 wireless communication and networking patents against the companies, target smartphone makers around the world, along with electronics companies that provide support for so-called internet of things devices. Sisvel said in a statement Monday that the litigation is part of Sisvel's continued effort to license patents,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS