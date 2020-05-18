FCC Urged To Expand Scope Of Call Authentication Tech

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should expand the base of voice service providers that must comply with call-authentication measures meant to weed out illegal robocalls on U.S. networks, some major trade groups told the agency in comments posted Monday. Some of the comments — which the FCC solicited to guide the implementation of mandates in the anti-robocall Traced Act — suggested that intermediate providers either be allowed or required to follow the same traffic-verification protocols that larger counterparts must use. "Intermediate providers' participation, although not explicitly referenced in the TRACED Act, could enhance the achievement of 'an "end-to-end" system for authenticating the identity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS