FCC Mulls Rule Break So Broadcasters Can Offer Internet

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will consider a plan next month to suspend some of its media ownership rules that apply to the TV-band airwaves, potentially allowing broadcasters to get into the business of providing broadband. Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr announced that the proposal will be on the FCC's June agenda during a Monday webinar hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Technology Association. Carr cited the "efficient one-to-many architecture" of traditional broadcast TV that, when combined with the new internet-based broadcast standard known as ATSC 3.0, could turn broadcasters into powerful conveyors of internet traffic as well....

