ADT Hit With Class Actions Over Employee's Video Snooping

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Two Texas residents filed proposed class actions in Florida federal court Monday against security company ADT over a loophole in its home security application that allegedly allowed an employee to access and view footage from the in-home security cameras of 220 customers for multiple years. Alexia Preddy and Shana Doty filed two separate lawsuits against Florida-based ADT LLC, doing business as ADT Security Services, in the Sunshine State's Southern District, accusing the company of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress for touting itself as "#1 in smart home security" while technician Telesforo Aviles allegedly granted himself unauthorized access to customers'...

