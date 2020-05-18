Fed. Circ. Says Bid To Add $4.5M To Judgment Came Too Late

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court and said a law firm creditor couldn't intervene after a $9.8 million judgment had been issued to ask that $4.5 million be added on in a case over the fallout from a terminated subcontract to clean up a Colorado uranium mill. A unanimous panel on Monday said the request to intervene by Robert Kinghorn and The Law Offices of Frederick Huff wasn't timely. Kinghorn and Huff, respectively an equity holder and secured creditor of bankrupt Ground Improvement Techniques Inc., wanted the judgment to include interest and costs that other parties had not...

