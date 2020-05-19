DOJ's Arguments In Flynn Case Could Aid Future Defendants

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Lost in all the commentary regarding the U.S. Department of Justice's recent motion to dismiss the charges in U.S. v. Michael Flynn[1] is the fact that it holds the potential in the long run to assist other federal criminal defendants and make future prosecutions of false statement cases more difficult for the government. By citing various factors as justifying the dismissal of charges against Gen. Flynn, including the success (or lack thereof) of the government's prior investigative steps, whether agents already knew the answers to the questions they asked the defendant, and the government's subjective assessment of the strength of the...

