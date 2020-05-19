NJ Justices Won't Review Telecom Co.'s Mass Fax Tax Dispute

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court won't review a lower appeals court's decision that the state tax division correctly allocated the income of a telecommunications retailer's mass fax services. In an order released Monday, the state's top court declined to take up the case of Xpedite Systems Inc. In January, the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court affirmed a New Jersey Tax Court opinion upholding the state Division of Taxation's methodology for allocating Xpedite's income. The tax court had dismissed the company's complaint in 2018 and granted the tax division summary judgment. Xpedite is a telecommunications retailer providing mass messaging services via...

