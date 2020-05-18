A New Day On Campus For Title IX

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The final Title IX regulations on sexual harassment were announced earlier this month, on May 6, by the U.S. Department of Education.[1] Not surprisingly, the issuance of the new regulations some 17 months after they were first proposed, after thousands of comments to the department and hundreds of meetings, and with over 2,000 pages of explanation in the preamble, was met with elation in some quarters and outcry in others. Already litigation has been filed challenging the department's issuance of the regulations, and the issue has been thrust into the presidential campaign as former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to...

