2 Alliant Overdraft Fee Plaintiffs Head To Arbitration

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sent to arbitration two of three Alliant Credit Union members pressing proposed class claims that the credit union improperly charged members insufficient-funds fees, saying Monday the members hadn't opted out of an arbitration agreement. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted Alliant's motion to compel arbitration with members Carmel Cooper and Cindy Muniz, while claims from a third member, Alicia M. Page, await Judge Coleman's ruling on Alliant's motion to dismiss them. The credit union members filed the suit in September 2019, alleging the institution "wrongfully charged plaintiffs and the class members overdraft fees and non-sufficient funds...

