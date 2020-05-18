Trump's Visitor List Not Subject To FOIA, 2nd Circ. Rules

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday declined to revive an archivist's suit seeking President Donald Trump's visitor logs at the White House and his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, finding the president's visitor schedule is not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. A three-judge panel agreed with a New York federal court's decision refusing to compel the production of U.S. Secret Service logs showing visitors to the White House and Mar-a-Lago to archivist Kate Doyle and various government watchdog groups, finding the records are't subject to their combined FOIA request. "At stake here is the president's 'constitutional prerogative of maintaining secrecy' as...

