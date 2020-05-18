H&R Block Can't Nix Federal Lobbying Claims From Fraud Suit

Law360, San Francisco (May 18, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- H&R Block lost a bid Monday to strike what it called "very inflammatory allegations" about the company's federal lobbying from a putative class action claiming the tax preparation giant tricked customers into purchasing commercial products despite being eligible to participate in a free, government-mandated tax-filing program. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said during a video hearing Monday that H&R Block can't strike language from the complaint brought by San Francisco Bay Area residents Pelanatita Olosoni and Derek Snarr, who claim the company spent millions of dollars lobbying against the creation of a simple and free tax-filing system by the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS