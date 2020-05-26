Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

NY Ruling Highlights Limits To Employee Noncompetes

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Flatiron Health Inc. v. Carson[1] found that an employer's restrictions on a former employee were unenforceable.

This case highlights a knot that has formed in the law of noncompete agreements. To untangle the knot, a trial court must look past an accumulation of other trial court decisions, to the appellate decision that started it all. That is what the federal trial court effectively did in this case.

The Law of Restrictive Covenants

Contract law treats employee noncompete agreements differently than other agreements. In New York,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!