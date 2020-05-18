Mass. AG Tells Justices To Skip Au Pair Agency's Wage Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general urged the Supreme Court on Monday to skip over an au pair agency's challenge to state legislation, arguing there is nothing in federal law giving cultural exchange programs a free pass from state labor protections. In tossing au pair placement agency Cultural Care Inc.'s lawsuit, the First Circuit correctly found that there is nothing in federal law or regulation that prevents Massachusetts from requiring au pair agencies to comply with state minimum wage requirements, state Attorney General Maura T. Healey said. "In fact, those regulations mandate compliance with the [Fair Labor Standards Act], which, 'in turn, allows...

