Orion Residential Lands $182M Loan For 4 Texas Properties

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Orion Residential Advisors has landed $181.54 million in Freddie Mac financing for a portfolio of four apartment complexes in Texas, according to an announcement Monday from Orion's broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The properties span three different cities and have a total of 1,489 units, JLL said Monday. The 10-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac financing is for Orion McKinney in McKinney; Orion McCord Park in Little Elm; and Orion Prosper and Orion Prosper Lakes, both of which are located in Prosper. Orion McKinney has 453 units, Orion McCord Park has 416 units, Orion Prosper has 312 units and Orion Prosper Lakes has...

