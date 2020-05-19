Libra Taps Ex-FinCEN, OFAC Director As General Counsel

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT) -- The Libra Association announced Tuesday that former FinCEN and OFAC director Robert Werner has been appointed general counsel as the group behind the Libra digital currency fills out its top positions. Werner will arrive at the Facebook-backed Libra Association following an extensive career addressing financial crime and compliance issues in government and private practice. He previously served as director of both the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, among other roles at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Werner also held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch, and founded GRH Consulting....

