Otsuka Beats Abilify User's Failure-To-Warn Suit In Calif.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. a win Monday in a woman's lawsuit claiming the drugmaker failed to warn her about the long-term health risks of taking low doses of the antipsychotic drug Abilify for depression, saying the suit "founders on a lack of proof." In a 19-page order granting Otsuka summary judgment, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick reiterated comments he made during a hearing earlier this month, doubting Ina Ann Rodman's lawsuit against the drugmaker. The judge wrote that Rodman has failed to put forward any evidence that the Abilify label was inadequate or that an additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS