WherezHemp Latest Cannabis Co. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- WherezHemp, a business directory of hemp and CBD companies, was slapped with a proposed class action in California federal court Monday, becoming the latest cannabis company sued for Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations for allegedly sending spam text messages to consumers who never provided their phone numbers. Florida resident Scott Klitzner, who is in the CBD business himself according to his LinkedIn profile, filed the suit against California-based WherezHemp, saying he received a text message marketing the company's services to his cellphone, in negligent or willful violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Klitzner, who is represented by Seth M. Lehrman of...

