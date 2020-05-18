Walmart Asks 9th Circ. To Publish Late Pay Stub Opinion

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Walmart asked the Ninth Circuit on Monday to publish its recent opinion striking down a proposed class action over a mislabeling of the retailer's name on a former worker's final pay stub, saying the ruling clarifies existing federal law regarding issues of class certification. In its unpublished March opinion, the three-judge appeals panel rejected plaintiff Lerna Mays' assertion that her final pay stub caused confusion when it listed her employer by a slightly different name in violation of California labor law, finding that it was not backed up by any claims of tangible harm. The panel also affirmed U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS