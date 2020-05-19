L'Oreal Can't Sue Makeup Makers In NJ Over Alleged Defects

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc. cannot sue manufacturers in New Jersey over allegedly defective products because a supply agreement requires such litigation to take place in New York, the location of the beauty product giant's headquarters, a state judge has ruled in tossing the Garden State action. In a decision made available Monday, Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson granted a defense motion to dismiss L'Oreal's suit against Wormser Corp. and Process Technologies and Packaging LLC, saying the agreement includes a binding forum selection clause stating that suits "shall be brought" in the city where L'Oreal's "registered address is located." "The plain and...

