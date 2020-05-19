Judge Won't Put Maine Cable Access Law On Ice

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Maine turned down the cable industry's request to delay the state's new law aimed at increasing access to public channels on cable TV, saying that especially during a pandemic, public interest weighs heavily in the law's favor. NCTA - The Internet & Television Association has been fighting the Maine statute in federal court since September, contending that it violates the Communications Act of 1934. After losing at the trial court level, the industry appealed to the First Circuit. The act requires that cable companies extend cable systems to low-density areas and place public, educational and government use...

