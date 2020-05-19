Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ExxonMobil Can Collect On $25M Policy In Groundwater Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. can collect the entirety of a $25 million policy from TIG Insurance Co., plus millions in interest to cover its losses from a groundwater contamination suit, a New York federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said Monday that an arbitration tribunal that sided with Exxon was not unfairly deferential to the company's interpretation of the insurance policy's language. The judge also said that the court could award interest on top of the policy's limits. Not doing so would lead to absurd results and allow TIG to continue to drag its feet and not pay without penalty, he...

