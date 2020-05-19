L'Oreal Says Patent Atty Lied In Wrongful Termination Case

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics brand L'Oreal USA Inc. has moved to throw out a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by one of its former patent attorneys, saying depositions showed his claims he was terminated over a company quota for patent filings were "simply a lie." L'Oreal USA and its Paris-based parent company L'Oreal SA both said in separate motions for summary judgment Monday that Steven J. Trzaska admitted in deposition testimony that no one at the company ever instructed him to file for a patent he considered frivolous and that he was unaware of any other attorney being ordered to file such a patent application....

