Nike Denied Full Win In Kawhi Leonard Logo IP Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Monday refused to grant Nike a quick win on claims that Kawhi Leonard infringed its copyright for a "Claw" logo based on Leonard's notably large hands, after previously tossing claims by the NBA Finals MVP — who left Nike for rival New Balance — that he is the true owner of the design. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman denied Nike's bid for summary judgment on claims that Leonard infringed its copyright for the "Claw" logo and lied to the U.S. Copyright Office by claiming to be the true owner of the logo — a stylized representation of his initials,...

