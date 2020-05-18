SmileDirectClub Hits NBC With $2.8B Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub hit NBC and one of its reporters with a $2.8 billion defamation suit in Tennessee state court Monday, alleging that the network's February "hit piece" misled viewers about the safety and effectiveness of the direct-to-consumer 3D-printed teeth alignment products. SmileDirectClub Inc. alleges that it made hundreds of pages of documents available, proving the quality of its products, and offered interviews with its executives, but that NBCUniversal Media LLC and reporter Vicky Nguyen ignored the evidence and published a Nightly News with Lester Holt broadcast and online report that included more than 40 false and misleading statements about the company....

