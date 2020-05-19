Insurers Hit Back At France And Spain's Claim For Immunity

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 5:39 PM BST) -- A group of insurers told a London judge Tuesday that Spain and France have acted commercially so they can't claim state immunity to avoid an English lawsuit accusing them of violating an arbitration decision limiting the insurers' liability for a massive oil spill. Christopher Hancock QC, counsel for London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association, said Spain and France had taken part in commercial activity by pursuing claims in Spain related to an insurance contract that his client provided to the owners of the oil tanker Prestige. The vessel sank in 2002 and caused significant pollution to the French and Spanish coastlines....

