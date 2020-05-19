Hackers Gain Access To Details Of 9M EasyJet Customers

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 4:18 PM BST) -- Budget airline EasyJet is under investigation by the data watchdog after it admitted Tuesday it has been hit by a cyberattack in which hackers gained access to the data of nine million customers. The British airline said in a statement that it was the victim of an attack from a "highly sophisticated source" that overcame its cyber-defenses, allowing the attackers access to more than 2,000 sets of customers' credit card details. EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren apologized for the breach. "Since we became aware of the incident it has become clear that, owing to COVID-19, there is heightened concern about personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS