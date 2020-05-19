Ralph Lauren Customer Withdraws Autodialer Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Ralph Lauren Corp. customer has dropped his proposed class action that alleged the fashion brand violated autodialing laws by sending him too many promotional text messages. Patrick Hudson told an Illinois federal court on Monday that he was withdrawing his complaint that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in which he alleged that Ralph Lauren and marketing affiliate Vibes Media LLC had on some days sent him more than the six marketing text messages he had agreed to receive. The notice of dismissal did not explain why Hudson is dropping the case, and counsel for Hudson, Ralph Lauren...

