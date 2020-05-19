Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ralph Lauren Customer Withdraws Autodialer Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Ralph Lauren Corp. customer has dropped his proposed class action that alleged the fashion brand violated autodialing laws by sending him too many promotional text messages.

Patrick Hudson told an Illinois federal court on Monday that he was withdrawing his complaint that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in which he alleged that Ralph Lauren and marketing affiliate Vibes Media LLC had on some days sent him more than the six marketing text messages he had agreed to receive.

The notice of dismissal did not explain why Hudson is dropping the case, and counsel for Hudson, Ralph Lauren...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!