British Catering Co. Seeks £2B In COVID-19 Holdover Cash

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- British catering company Compass Group PLC said Tuesday it's planning to raise £2 billion (about $2.4 billion) to help it continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the company losing about half of its business in April alone due to government shutdowns. The announcement was a quick turnaround for Chertsey, U.K.-based Compass, which said as recently as May 15 it had not made a decision about whether it would have a capital raise or what one might look like. The capital raise includes an offering to the public of ordinary shares of about $13 each, as well as an investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS