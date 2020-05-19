GOP Lawmakers Say Georgia Stifling US Business Interests

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ted Cruz and three other Republican lawmakers are urging the U.S. Treasury and State departments to investigate the Georgian government's alleged ties to Russia, saying the former Soviet republic is trying to "crowd out legitimate American businesses." The May 15 letter, signed by Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Jodey C. Arrington; R-Texas; and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., asks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to prepare a briefing on the degree to which the current Georgian government party has orchestrated efforts to stifle American investment in the country. It comes just weeks...

