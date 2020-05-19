Curo Investors Seek Cert. In Canada Products Class Action

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Investors of online lender Curo asked a Kansas federal judge Monday to certify their proposed class action alleging the company misled shareholders about the timeline and impact of ending profitable single-pay loans in Canada, causing its stock price to drop. Lead plaintiff Carpenters Pension Fund of Illinois asked U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum to certify a class of anyone who acquired Curo Group Holdings Corp.'s publicly traded common stock between April 27 and Oct. 24, 2018, appoint the pension fund as class representative, and appoint lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as class counsel. Curo lost revenue when...

