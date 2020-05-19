Dream Industrial REIT Buys 31 Properties For $153M

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Dream Industrial REIT has purchased a portfolio of 31 logistics and industrial properties from an M7 Real Estate fund for roughly €140 million ($153 million), according to an announcement from M7 on Tuesday. M7 European Real Estate Investment Partners IV sold the properties, which have a total of roughly 192,000 square meters (2.1 million square feet) of space and are leased to more than 70 tenants, London-based asset manager M7 Real Estate Ltd. said Tuesday. The properties are a combined 96% leased, according to M7, which will continue to manage the properties. "This disposal demonstrates M7's ability...

