Facebook Rant Can Be Grounds For Firing, Pa. Justices Say

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation did not violate an ex-staffer's free speech rights by firing her over a Facebook rant in which she said she would "gladly smash into a school bus," the state's highest court ruled on Tuesday. In a unanimous decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded that Rachel Carr's post, in which she vented frustration about local school bus drivers she'd encountered on the road, could be grounds for firing if the message could ultimately harm PennDOT's reputation in the eyes of the public. "Even if Carr never intended to drive her vehicle into a school bus, if her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS