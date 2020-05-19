Jiffy Lube Looks To Trim No-Poach Suit Again

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Jiffy Lube has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to cut pieces of former workers' amended complaint over its past use of no-poach provisions in franchise agreements, saying the court had already tossed identical claims in a previous ruling. Jiffy Lube filed a motion Monday asking to dismiss a claim in the workers' amended complaint seeking an injunction to bar the car maintenance chain from using franchise agreements that prevent the hiring of employees between stores. The motion also seeks to cut a claim contending that Jiffy Lube fraudulently concealed the use of no-poach provisions, which would extend the time period covered...

