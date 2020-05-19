Hobby Lobby Sues Christie's Over Seized Gilgamesh Tablet

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Retailer Hobby Lobby on Tuesday sued Christie's auction house for fraud after government agents seeking to seize the "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet" the arts-and-crafts chain bought for a museum said the ancient artifact was stolen from Iraq. Hobby Lobby, a Christian company that's no stranger to government forfeiture of artifacts it's purchased, bought the 5-by-6-inch clay cuneiform tablet in a private sale for $1,694,000 in 2014, and claims Christie's, the broker, covered up the fact that a previous owner said it could not be sure of the provenance of the tablet, instead allegedly telling the retailer it confirmed the relic's backstory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS