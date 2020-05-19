Ex-Amazon Worker Abandons 'Ominous' COBRA Notice Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon worker is ending his would-be class suit claiming the retail giant didn't properly notify departing employees of their right to keep their health care and tried to deter them from seeking continued coverage. Jaymes Ousley filed a notice Monday in Florida federal court saying he was voluntarily dismissing his own suit claiming Amazon Corporate LLC sent him Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices that lacked legally required information and that the company threatened criminal penalties if each step wasn't properly followed. Under COBRA, an amendment to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act passed in 1985, workers can choose...

