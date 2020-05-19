Chesapeake Energy Faces Well Explosion Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The mother of a Texas man killed in a well blowout and a worker injured in the incident have accused Chesapeake Energy Corp., Forbes Energy Services Ltd. and two subcontractors of gross negligence in a state court lawsuit. Linda Milanovich, whose son Wendell Beddingfield died at the scene of the explosion, and injured worker Justin Cobb and his wife Kristine Cobb filed suit in Dallas County district court on Monday seeking more than $1 million in damages against Chesapeake, Forbes Energy, A&L Hot Oil Service Inc. and SDS Petroleum Consultants LLC. Milanovich and the Cobbs claim that negligence on the part of...

