Navient Pushes For End To CFPB's Servicing Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Navient Corp. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lawsuit against the student loan servicing giant, saying that the agency still hasn't mustered evidence to prove its claims of borrower mistreatment despite years of probing. The CFPB's 2017 suit alleges that Navient steered "hundreds of thousands" of struggling federal student loan borrowers into costly forbearance programs instead of spending the time and resources to appropriately counsel them about income-driven repayment plans that would have saved them money. But in summary judgment filings, Delaware-based Navient told U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS