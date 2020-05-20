New Info Could Boost Allergan ERISA Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Participants in Allergan PLC's retirement plan are urging the Third Circuit to revive their ERISA complaint that the company's alleged participation in a price-fixing conspiracy hurt its stock value, arguing that they didn't have the benefit of inside information that could have averted dismissal of the case. During an oral argument held by phone Tuesday, an attorney for the plan participants sought to undo a New Jersey federal judge's decision that the proposed class claims weren't pled sufficiently because the lawsuit relied upon only publicly available information. A three-judge panel asked the attorney why the complaint hadn't included the nonpublic communications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS