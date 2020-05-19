Volatile Oil Market Drags Hornbeck Into Ch. 11 With $1.1B Debt

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT) -- A Louisiana-based company that provides oilfield services for offshore drilling operations filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in Texas, bringing with it a plan to restructure some of its $1.1 billion in debt amid a turbulent energy commodities market that was too much for the company to bear. The volatility of the energy market has forced several companies into bankruptcy. Oilfield services provider Hornbeck is the latest, hitting Chapter 11 on Tuesday with $1.1 billion in debt. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. said in its initial court filings in Texas bankruptcy court that even though the company anticipated operating in...

