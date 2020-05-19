Calif. High Court Mulls Suspects' Right To Facebook Data

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged the California Supreme Court Tuesday to conclude that social media platforms are not legally required to hand over user posts and account information to criminal defendants, arguing that the companies are exempt under the federal Stored Communications Act and that such defendants have no constitutional right to pretrial discovery. During a hearing held via video conference, Facebook's counsel, Joshua S. Lipshutz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, argued that the state high court should decide once and for all that the SCA is constitutional and that Facebook and other social media companies are not obligated to respond to subpoenas...

